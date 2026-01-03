Essex Murder Hunt and Landfill Body Find Uncovered in New Channel 4 Doc

A gripping Essex murder probe that saw cops combing through a landfill to find a missing dad’s body is set to hit your screens. Channel 4’s new documentary Catching A Killer: Buried Truths unveils the painstaking investigation into the death of 45-year-old Cumali Turhan in Chelmsford, November 2024.

No-Body Murder Case Shakes Essex

The alarm bells rang when Cumali didn’t turn up for work. What followed was a complex “no body” murder inquiry that gripped the county.

The show, produced by Candour, airs on Tuesday 6 January at 9pm. It features senior detective chief inspector Louise Metcalfe and police sergeant Simon Gray, who led the gruelling 47-day landfill search — believed to be the first of its kind in the UK to recover a body.

A Tireless Search in Harsh Conditions

1,650+ officer shifts

Ten separate landfill locations searched

Challenging weather and terrain

DCI Metcalfe said:

“Every officer and staff member was committed to finding Cumali and securing justice. At the heart of this is a father who lost his life in horrific circumstances and a young daughter growing up without him. We won’t stop until the main suspect faces the courts.”

Sgt Gray added:

“This documentary shows the dedication behind the scenes. The conditions were tough but our mission was clear — bring Cumali home.”

Man Jailed, Main Suspect Sought

On 14 October, Ciprian Ilie, 44, was locked up for seven years for assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial, following a three-week Chelmsford Crown Court trial.

Meanwhile, detectives want to speak to 38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, who flew out of Stansted on the day Cumali vanished. Authorities are working closely to track him down.

Don’t miss Catching a Killer: Buried Truths at 9pm on Channel 4, Tuesday 6 January.