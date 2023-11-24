Essex paedophile Luke Tucker Convicted of Child Grooming

An Essex paedophile has been sentenced to seven years in jail, Luke Tucker, a registered sex offender, had breached the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by engaging in inappropriate contact with minors and possessing prohibited devices.

Tucker, 23 years old, had befriended a 13-year-old boy, falsely claiming to be 16. Over the course of a month, he had given the boy gifts, stayed at his address, and invited him to his own home. Investigators discovered that Tucker had also been sending messages to a 15-year-old boy, attempting to solicit sexual activity.

During the search of Tucker’s residence in Colchester on March 25, officers found memory cards, USB sticks, and hard drives that he had failed to disclose, violating the terms of his SHPO. A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed multiple social media apps, further breaching the SHPO.

Tucker was subsequently charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, breaching a sexual harm prevention order, and failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register. On November 22nd, he was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

PC Graeme Braby, the lead investigator, emphasised the danger posed by Tucker and commended MOSOVO for their work in managing the risk of registered sex offenders in the community. Braby highlighted Tucker’s disregard for the restrictions placed upon him and emphasised the reassurance provided by the presence of a dedicated team of professionals safeguarding communities from sex offenders.