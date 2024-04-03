UK News in Pictures

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

Woman's Death in Peacehaven Ruled as Non-Suspicious

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two 'Twerking' Friends in Battersea Crash

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward as Investigation Continues

Essex Police have issued an urgent appeal for information following a serious collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford, which occurred earlier today, Tuesday, April 2nd.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 1:30 pm, responding to reports of a collision involving a white HGV lorry with a red trailer and a black Nissan Navara at the junction of Old Southend Road and Southend Road.

Tragically, the passenger of the black Nissan Navara sustained serious injuries in the collision, which are currently being treated as life-threatening. They have been transported to the hospital for medical attention.

In connection with the incident, the driver of the lorry has been arrested, and police inquiries remain ongoing.

As a result of the collision, the affected stretch of road, spanning from Church Road, West Hanningfield to East Hanningfield Road, has been closed in both directions. Authorities anticipate that the road closure will remain in place for several hours.

Officers at the scene are appealing for witnesses who may have observed the events leading up to the collision to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Any individuals who possess CCTV footage, dash cam recordings, or other relevant information are urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 0580 of April 2nd.

Members of the public can provide information through various channels, including submitting reports via the Essex Police website or utilizing the online Live Chat service, available Monday to Friday between 10 am and 9 pm.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, independent charity Crimestoppers offers a confidential reporting option, accessible through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

In light of the road closure, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the affected area if possible. Updates regarding the reopening of the road will be provided as soon as practicable.

Essex Police express gratitude for the cooperation and patience of the public as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide support to those affected by the incident.

