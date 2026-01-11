Peter Beeson, 66, Dies in Fatal Air Accident

police/" title="Essex Police" rel="nofollow">Essex Police have confirmed that Peter Beeson, 66, from Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, tragically died in the December 28 plane crash at Hanningfield Reservoir. A postmortem carried out on January 7 identified Mr Beeson as the sole occupant of the Beagle B121 Pup aircraft.

Private Plane Plunges Into Reservoir After Takeoff

Mr Beeson’s private plane took off from North Weald Airfield just before midday but crashed into the waters of Hanningfield Reservoir near Chelmsford around 2pm. The crash sparked a large-scale emergency response involving Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Massive Search Ends in Recovery of Victim

Detective Inspector Lydia George, leading the probe, said:

“Our thoughts remain with family and friends, and I offer my condolences. At the end of last year, we conducted an extensive search with emergency partners and specialists following notification of the crash.” “Sadly, divers from the Metropolitan Police recovered Mr Beeson’s body. I thank all partners, including Essex and Suffolk Water, for their assistance.”

Investigation Continues With No Suspicious Circumstances

Police continue their inquiries but have found no signs of foul play. A detailed report will be submitted to the coroner as the investigation moves forward.