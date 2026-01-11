Watch Live

PILOT NAMED Essex Police Name Victim in Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir

  • Updated: 12:39
  • , 11 January 2026
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir

Peter Beeson, 66, Dies in Fatal Air Accident

police/" title="Essex Police" rel="nofollow">Essex Police have confirmed that Peter Beeson, 66, from Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, tragically died in the December 28 plane crash at Hanningfield Reservoir. A postmortem carried out on January 7 identified Mr Beeson as the sole occupant of the Beagle B121 Pup aircraft.

Private Plane Plunges Into Reservoir After Takeoff

Mr Beeson’s private plane took off from North Weald Airfield just before midday but crashed into the waters of Hanningfield Reservoir near Chelmsford around 2pm. The crash sparked a large-scale emergency response involving Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Massive Search Ends in Recovery of Victim

Detective Inspector Lydia George, leading the probe, said:

“Our thoughts remain with family and friends, and I offer my condolences. At the end of last year, we conducted an extensive search with emergency partners and specialists following notification of the crash.”

“Sadly, divers from the Metropolitan Police recovered Mr Beeson’s body. I thank all partners, including Essex and Suffolk Water, for their assistance.”

Investigation Continues With No Suspicious Circumstances

Police continue their inquiries but have found no signs of foul play. A detailed report will be submitted to the coroner as the investigation moves forward.

Recommended for you

Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
BOLD CLAIM Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for 'Throwing Bread on the Floor'
PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests

Must READ

Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
HORROR SMASH Four killed and five injured in ‘head-on’ crash in Manchester

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Fatal Crash Near Sittingbourne
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
PILOT NAMED Essex Police Name Victim in Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Mid-Air Medical Emergency
SEX PEST EasyJet perv convicted after trying to rape woman on flight – as he claims ‘she provoked me’
East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
NO WATER East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
POLICE PLEA Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
Big Garden Birdwatch 2026: Your Count Could Save UK Birds
GET INVOLVED Big Garden Birdwatch 2026: Your Count Could Save UK Birds
Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
FOOD RECALL Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton
HORROR CRASH Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton

More For You

Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
UNDER FIRE Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’

More From UK News in Pictures

£24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
MASS DRUGS HAUL £24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
TWO ARRESTS Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
KILLED BY THE COLD Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
Millions Flooded with Fake Reset Emails After Massive Instagram Data Breach
MAJOR HACK Millions Flooded with Fake Reset Emails After Massive Instagram Data Breach
No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
IN THE CLEAR No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
EMBASSY SIEGE Protester Scales Iranian Embassy Balcony Amid Deadly Tehran Crackdown
Greenland says “Hands off!” as Trump threatens “hard way” takeover
HANDS OFF Greenland says “Hands off!” as Trump threatens “hard way” takeover
Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
DIED THREE DAYS LATER Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
CHILD SEX CHARGES Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
CCTV RELEASED Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
NOW EATING PORRIDGE Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses
Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
PLOUGHED INTO RAILINGS Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
GROK ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal

More From UKNIP

Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
ABUSE OF TRUST Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
PARKING CLAMPDOWN Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
error: Content is protected !!