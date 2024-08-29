 Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information

UK News in Pictures

UK Channel Crossings Exceed 20,000 in 2024

Teen Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Crawley’s Three Bridges Railway Station

City of London Police Launch Pop-Up Tents to Teach Life-Saving Bleed Prevention Techniques

Housing Ombudsman Orders Peabody to Improve Services Following Independent Review

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Kidane Gebrehiwot in Gloucester Following Argument

Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information

Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Acclaimed chef Mussie Imnetu, a highly regarded figure in the culinary world, is fighting for his life after a brutal attack near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday night. The 41-year-old chef, who has worked under renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay, and Marcus Wareing, was found unconscious with a severe head injury on Queensway, W2, at around 11.22 pm.

Mussie, originally from Eritrea and raised in Sweden, has built an impressive career, working in prestigious kitchens across London and New York before taking up the role of Head Chef at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai. His career includes time spent at The Savoy Grill, Oblix at The Shard, and two tenures at the sister club in London. Most recently, he served as Senior Sous Chef at the London Club, where he was part of the Reopening Team in 2011. Known for his passion for football, Mussie also enjoys spending quality time with his son, teaching him the art of cooking.

The Metropolitan Police have taken the unusual step of naming Mussie as they appeal for public assistance in piecing together his movements on the day of the attack. Mussie had left The Arts Club on Dover Street, W1, shortly after 13:00 hours on Monday, wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He was last seen at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 22:30 hours, where he was alone, just before the attack occurred.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been working tirelessly to identify the suspect responsible for the attack. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Newham on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, has emphasized the importance of public help in gathering information. “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 13:00 hours and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 22:30 hours,” said DCI Howie.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00 hours and 23:30 hours on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 23:20 hours. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.”

In an effort to jog memories and encourage witnesses to come forward, the police have released Mussie’s name and two photographs, including one taken on the day of the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, message @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 8020/26AUG. Information can also be provided online through a dedicated appeal page.

As the investigation continues, Mussie remains critically ill in hospital, with his family being supported by specialist officers. The culinary world and those who know Mussie are holding their breath, hoping for his recovery and for justice to be served.

Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn

Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer
Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way
Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London
Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone
Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response
Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham

Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark
Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’
City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect
Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility
Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says
Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins
Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated
Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Wiltshire
Notting Hill Carnival 2024: Police Update as of 7pm on Monday, August 26
Stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival as guns seized by police
Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised

Family of Five Rescued by Lifeboat After Being Cut Off by Tide at Warden Point

Syrian Asylum Seeker Suspected in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

France Opens Terror Probe After Synagogue Explosion; Suspect Seen with Palestinian Flag

EasyJet Changes Hand Luggage Policy, Travellers Face New Fees for Carry-On Bags

Police Investigating Robbery Attempt at Devizes Jewellers

Police Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Santana from Ilford

Southwark Underground Station ‘Assault’: Man Dies

Prime Minister Warns of Tough Times Ahead in First Major Speech

Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary

Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child

Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape

Energy Price Cap Rise Sparks Concern as Questions Over Ofgems CEOs Salary Peak

Sex Offenders Register Reaches Over 68,000 in England and Wales: Parents Urged to Be Vigilant