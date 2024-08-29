Acclaimed chef Mussie Imnetu, a highly regarded figure in the culinary world, is fighting for his life after a brutal attack near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday night. The 41-year-old chef, who has worked under renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay, and Marcus Wareing, was found unconscious with a severe head injury on Queensway, W2, at around 11.22 pm.

Mussie, originally from Eritrea and raised in Sweden, has built an impressive career, working in prestigious kitchens across London and New York before taking up the role of Head Chef at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai. His career includes time spent at The Savoy Grill, Oblix at The Shard, and two tenures at the sister club in London. Most recently, he served as Senior Sous Chef at the London Club, where he was part of the Reopening Team in 2011. Known for his passion for football, Mussie also enjoys spending quality time with his son, teaching him the art of cooking.

esteemed chef mussie imnetu critically injured in notting hill carnival attack: police appeal for information

The Metropolitan Police have taken the unusual step of naming Mussie as they appeal for public assistance in piecing together his movements on the day of the attack. Mussie had left The Arts Club on Dover Street, W1, shortly after 13:00 hours on Monday, wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He was last seen at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 22:30 hours, where he was alone, just before the attack occurred.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been working tirelessly to identify the suspect responsible for the attack. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Newham on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, has emphasized the importance of public help in gathering information. “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 13:00 hours and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 22:30 hours,” said DCI Howie.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00 hours and 23:30 hours on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 23:20 hours. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.”

In an effort to jog memories and encourage witnesses to come forward, the police have released Mussie’s name and two photographs, including one taken on the day of the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, message @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 8020/26AUG. Information can also be provided online through a dedicated appeal page.

As the investigation continues, Mussie remains critically ill in hospital, with his family being supported by specialist officers. The culinary world and those who know Mussie are holding their breath, hoping for his recovery and for justice to be served.