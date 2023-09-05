European Union Suspends Financial Support and Security Cooperation with Niger Following Military Coup

In the wake of the recent military coup in Niger, the European Union (EU) has announced the suspension of financial support and cooperation on security with the African nation. The coup, which took place earlier this week, has prompted the African Union (AU) to call on the coup’s military leaders to return to their barracks.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the commander of Niger’s presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government on Friday after his soldiers took President Mohamed Bazoum into custody on Wednesday.

Responding to the situation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated, “In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the domain of security are suspended indefinitely with immediate effect.” The EU has allocated 503 million euros ($554 million) from its budget to enhance governance, education, and sustainable growth in Niger over the 2021-2024 period.

Borrell further emphasised that President Bazoum remains the legitimate leader of Niger, and the EU is calling for his immediate release and for holding the coup leaders accountable for the safety of the president and his family. The EU stands ready to support any future decisions taken by West Africa’s regional bloc, including the possibility of adopting sanctions.

The United States’ involvement in the matter has also been significant. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his “unflagging support” to President Bazoum in a phone call, warning the coup’s perpetrators that hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance could be at risk unless democratic norms are restored. Blinken praised Bazoum for his role in promoting security in Niger and the wider West Africa region.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council has demanded that the military in Niger return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority within 15 days since the coup took place. The group strongly condemned the overthrow of the elected government and expressed deep concern over the resurgence of military coups in Africa.

Niger, which shares borders with seven African countries, is seen as a crucial partner by the US and former colonial ruler France to address security threats in the region. The country is the largest recipient of US military assistance in West Africa, receiving around $500 million in aid since 2012. Additionally, Niger hosts over 2,000 Western troops, predominantly from the US and France.