Watch Live

DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns

  • Updated: 12:03
  • , 13 January 2026
Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns

Europe’s travel nightmare deepens as major airports across the continent slam their doors shut amid treacherous icy conditions. Passengers face a fresh wave of cancellations and delays at key hubs in Budapest, Vienna, and Bratislava.

Black Ice Forces Budapest Airport Closure

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport halted all flights this morning due to ‘extreme icing’ and dangerous black ice on the runways. The airport announced on X (formerly Twitter):

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, and similarly to several airports in Central Europe, a temporary airport closure has been implemented at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, due to the increased safety risks caused by black ice and extreme icing. For safety reasons, the airport has temporarily suspended all arrivals and departures since 10:25.”

Vienna and Bratislava Also Grounded

Vienna Airport is battling thick ice layers that keep refreezing, forcing a temporary shutdown. Their website warns travellers about widespread flight disruptions on January 13, 2026 and urges passengers to check flight statuses regularly.

An airport spokesperson told Sky News that departures would resume from 11am local time, with arrivals following at noon.

Bratislava Airport briefly closed this morning due to runway ice but reopened at 11:15am. Its website cautions travellers:

“Due to adverse meteorological conditions on the runway, flight delays are expected during the morning hours. An emergency team is assessing runway safety to decide when normal operations can resume. Passengers should stay updated via airport and airline channels.”

Prague Airport Operating in Restricted Mode

Václav Havel Airport Prague is currently functioning under limited operations, allowing just 6 arrivals per hour as de-icing efforts continue to keep runways safe.

Officials stress that passenger safety remains their absolute priority amid these severe winter conditions.

Early January Chaos Foreshadowed Current Shutdowns

These closures follow a string of icy chaos earlier this month. Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport cancelled 700 flights on January 5, blaming wintery weather. Videos even showed staff making snowmen and having snowball fights amid the delays.

France faced snow and ice warnings, forcing Paris airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly to cut flights by 15%. Liverpool John Lennon Airport grounded planes after its runway iced over, triggering widespread cancellations.

In Scotland, Loganair cancelled several flights, while Belfast International reported multiple delays and cancellations. On the same day, Eurostar trains from London to the Netherlands were suspended due to the weather turmoil.

What Travellers Need to Know

  • Check your airline’s website or app regularly for flight updates.
  • Expect cancellations and delays at Budapest, Vienna, Bratislava, and Prague airports.
  • Be prepared for longer wait times and possible diversions.
  • Keep an eye on weather forecasts as icy weather grips Europe.

Europe’s winter travel woes are far from over – stay alert and travel safe.

Recommended for you

Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
HIT AND RUN Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Water Crisis in Tunbridge Wells – Supply Not Restored Until Monday 1st Dec 2025, 6:00 AM
BOTTLE WATER OUT Kent Water Crisis Deepens as Major Incident Declared – No Fix Until Tuesday

Must READ

KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket

More For You

Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition

More From UK News in Pictures

Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
MAJOR STASH OF HASH £1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
Police HOld Cells7 1
ARREST MADE Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Shakes Hove
Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Fatal Flat Fire in Wandsworth, London
UNDER INVESTIGATION Blaze Breaks Out on 7th Floor Flat in London

BREAKING

DOUBLE DECKER CRASH Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response
Two Airlifted to London Hospital After Ramsgate House Fire
AIRLIFTED Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate
Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
STREET CLEAN Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles

More From UKNIP

Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
error: Content is protected !!