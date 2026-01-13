Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns

Europe’s travel nightmare deepens as major airports across the continent slam their doors shut amid treacherous icy conditions. Passengers face a fresh wave of cancellations and delays at key hubs in Budapest, Vienna, and Bratislava.

Black Ice Forces Budapest Airport Closure

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport halted all flights this morning due to ‘extreme icing’ and dangerous black ice on the runways. The airport announced on X (formerly Twitter):

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, and similarly to several airports in Central Europe, a temporary airport closure has been implemented at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, due to the increased safety risks caused by black ice and extreme icing. For safety reasons, the airport has temporarily suspended all arrivals and departures since 10:25.”

Vienna and Bratislava Also Grounded

Vienna Airport is battling thick ice layers that keep refreezing, forcing a temporary shutdown. Their website warns travellers about widespread flight disruptions on January 13, 2026 and urges passengers to check flight statuses regularly.

An airport spokesperson told Sky News that departures would resume from 11am local time, with arrivals following at noon.

Bratislava Airport briefly closed this morning due to runway ice but reopened at 11:15am. Its website cautions travellers:

“Due to adverse meteorological conditions on the runway, flight delays are expected during the morning hours. An emergency team is assessing runway safety to decide when normal operations can resume. Passengers should stay updated via airport and airline channels.”

Prague Airport Operating in Restricted Mode

Václav Havel Airport Prague is currently functioning under limited operations, allowing just 6 arrivals per hour as de-icing efforts continue to keep runways safe.

Officials stress that passenger safety remains their absolute priority amid these severe winter conditions.

Early January Chaos Foreshadowed Current Shutdowns

These closures follow a string of icy chaos earlier this month. Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport cancelled 700 flights on January 5, blaming wintery weather. Videos even showed staff making snowmen and having snowball fights amid the delays.

France faced snow and ice warnings, forcing Paris airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly to cut flights by 15%. Liverpool John Lennon Airport grounded planes after its runway iced over, triggering widespread cancellations.

In Scotland, Loganair cancelled several flights, while Belfast International reported multiple delays and cancellations. On the same day, Eurostar trains from London to the Netherlands were suspended due to the weather turmoil.

What Travellers Need to Know

Check your airline’s website or app regularly for flight updates.

Expect cancellations and delays at Budapest, Vienna, Bratislava, and Prague airports.

Be prepared for longer wait times and possible diversions.

Keep an eye on weather forecasts as icy weather grips Europe.

Europe’s winter travel woes are far from over – stay alert and travel safe.