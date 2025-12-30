Watch Live

ROAD TO NOWHERE Eurostar Chaos: All Trains CANCELLED as Channel Tunnel Power Failure Strikes

  • Updated: 13:00
  • , 30 December 2025

Eurostar trains between the UK and France have been completely cancelled today after a serious power supply failure inside the Channel Tunnel. Passengers have been told to avoid travelling unless they already hold tickets, as officials scramble to fix the issue.

The disruption is causing widespread chaos, leaving travellers stranded and furious. Eurostar warned: “Please do not travel unless you already have a ticket and consider postponing your journey.”

St Pancras in Meltdown as Passengers Face Hours of Delays

London’s St Pancras International is bursting at the seams with stranded passengers desperate for answers. Announcements have confirmed a full day of cancellations, sparking outrage.

  • One traveller was stuck on a train for four hours.
  • Another said a five-hour delay “ruined New Year’s plans.”
  • Reports say some trains remain stranded inside the Channel Tunnel.

Social media is ablaze with complaints. One tweeted: “Going nowhere. Power failure apparently. One way to end the year!”

Le Shuttle and National Rail Also Suffer Big Delays

The power fault has hit Le Shuttle, the vehicle train service through the tunnel, with UK terminal wait times hitting 3.5 hours and delays of around two hours at the French terminal.

National Rail warns of severe disruptions on London St Pancras to Paris routes. They urge travellers to check status updates and reschedule trips where possible.

Eurostar Pleads with Passengers: Postpone Your Journey

“Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date. Trains that can run face severe delays and cancellations.”

Passengers should keep an eye on Eurostar’s live updates and avoid travel unless essential.

