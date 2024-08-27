Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’

Four people were forced to flee their homes in Lewisham after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at a restaurant, which fire crews later revealed had no working smoke alarms.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene at 1:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27. The fire occurred in a three-storey building on Belmont Hill, with a restaurant on the ground floor and residential flats above.

Two people managed to escape the building before firefighters arrived, while another two residents were evacuated from neighboring buildings.

The fire completely destroyed the ground floor, the first floor, and the staircase connecting the two floors. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control by 3:18 AM, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson highlighted the importance of smoke alarms in preventing such incidents. “This incident also shows just how important it is to have working smoke alarms fitted on every level of your home,” they said. Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts, and we would urge everyone to make sure they have one fitted in every room where a fire can start, except kitchens or bathrooms where heat alarms are more appropriate.

Fire crews from Lewisham, Lee Green, Deptford, and New Cross fire stations attended the scene to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and urges residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning properly.