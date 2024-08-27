 Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant 'with no working smoke alarms'

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark

Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’

City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

UK Home Office Targets Hundreds of Employers in Crackdown on Illegal Working

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft of Controlled Drugs from Tyne & Wear Veterinary Practice

Home Breaking Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’

Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Evacuations After Fire At Lewisham Restaurant 'with No Working Smoke Alarms'

Four people were forced to flee their homes in Lewisham after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at a restaurant, which fire crews later revealed had no working smoke alarms.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene at 1:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27. The fire occurred in a three-storey building on Belmont Hill, with a restaurant on the ground floor and residential flats above.

Two people managed to escape the building before firefighters arrived, while another two residents were evacuated from neighboring buildings.

The fire completely destroyed the ground floor, the first floor, and the staircase connecting the two floors. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control by 3:18 AM, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson highlighted the importance of smoke alarms in preventing such incidents. “This incident also shows just how important it is to have working smoke alarms fitted on every level of your home,” they said. Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts, and we would urge everyone to make sure they have one fitted in every room where a fire can start, except kitchens or bathrooms where heat alarms are more appropriate.

Fire crews from Lewisham, Lee Green, Deptford, and New Cross fire stations attended the scene to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and urges residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning properly.

Post Views: 11

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Three scammers arrested after targeting elderly victims
Commemorative Events Mark 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Three Children Missing After Day Out at Thorpe Park
Masked man wielding a machete, robs Pensioner
Help Locate Missing Andre, 16, from Kettering – Urgent Appeal
Man Hospitalised After Early Morning Stabbing in Hackney
Controversial Decision by BTP Bosses to Close Most ‘X’ Accounts Sparks Criticism
Breaking

96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash

Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival
Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation
Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision
Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case
Breaking

Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police
Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins
Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated
Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Rainham
Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs
London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised
Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham
Breaking

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Breaking

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

Multiple Arrests Made Following Incident in Mansfield
“Family Day” at Notting Hill Carnival 2024: 38 Arrests, Stabbing, and Knife Recoveries Amid Festivities
Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway
Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station
Breaking

Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review

Breaking

TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment

Breaking

Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives

Breaking

Channel 4 Commissions “Slaying at Sycamore Gap” from Candour Productions

RECOMMENDED

Half a Tonne of Cocaine Seized from Rubber Dinghy on Sussex Beach, Five Men Arrested
Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments
Fire Engulfs Commercial Property in Yeovil
Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley
Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves
Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters
Breaking

Germany Festival Stabbings: Person Detained in Connection with Knife Attack that Left Three Dead

Breaking

A charity stands to lose around £10,000 after two statues were damaged in Maidstone and now officers are seeking help to locate the suspects

Breaking

A £170,000 investment ended up in the wrong hands when a couple were targeted as part of an elaborate scam

Breaking

Bradford House Fire: Two Men Arrested for Murder After Mother and Her Children Tragically Killed

Breaking

Misinformation Spreads Following Knife Attack in Solingen, Germany

Breaking

A man has been charged following a serious assault at the Foxhill motocross event in Upper Wanborough

Breaking

Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired in Camberwell, South London

Breaking

Police Respond to Chemical Incident in Brighton, Three Arrested

Breaking

Public Help Sought in Search for Missing Folkestone Man

Breaking

Bromley fraudster used fake name to buy £45,000 BMW

Breaking

Met Police Taskforce Seizes Drugs and Weapons After Vehicle Stop in Croydon

Breaking

Arizona Police Association Endorses Former President Trump for 2024 Election

Breaking

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in a house in Poole

Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Substance Attack in Brighton

Breaking

Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments

Breaking

Fire Engulfs Commercial Property in Yeovil

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley