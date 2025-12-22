Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas

A 24-year-old Evri subcontractor has been arrested after allegedly stealing up to 120 parcels just days ahead of Christmas. The suspect was snapped up in the early hours of Monday following delivery managers’ suspicions over missing orders.

Massive Parcel Theft Uncovered

The man was detained at his Southampton home on suspicion of theft and remains in custody. Police have recovered about 40 parcels from the address, which are now held as evidence. Officers continue the hunt for the remaining parcels, but it’s unlikely they’ll reach their owners before Christmas.

Police Confirm Disappointing News for Gift Recipients

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed: “Sadly, it’s unlikely any of these parcels will now make it to their intended recipients before Christmas.”

Witty Police Christmas Message

Southampton Police posted on Facebook:

“‘Twas the week of Christmas, and in our evidence store, staff could barely move, with gifts spread to the door! In Southampton, stockings were hung by the chimney with care, but an apology from us, as for many their presents won’t be there.”

They added: “‘Rather than nestled, all snug in their beds, our investigators now must complete interviews instead!'”

Investigators say the theft came to light after delivery company managers raised concerns over undelivered parcels. Officers swiftly moved in on the Bassett address, seizing a large haul and making the arrest.

Evri’s subcontractor faces police questioning as Xmas shoppers risk missing their festive deliveries following the shocking theft.