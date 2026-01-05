Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes

Liron Velleman Confesses to Multiple Offences

A former Labour councillor for Barnet, Liron Velleman, has pleaded guilty to a string of horrifying child sex offences.

Disturbing Messages Exposed

Velleman, elected in 2022 to represent Whetstone ward, admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child aged 13-15. Horrifically, he also attempted to get the teenager to watch explicit images.

During a police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police sting, the 30-year-old was caught sending naked pictures of himself to a 13-year-old girl. He luridly asked if she was “at home alone”, demanded she “show me your bra”, and questioned if she was a virgin.

The offences took place between 3rd and 10th December 2024.

Defence Claims Depression but Guilty Plea Stands

Defence barrister Ali Hussain told Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court that Velleman suffers from depression and described him as “a person of good character.” He added, “He is currently unemployed. He is a family man. There is much about his background that explains how he ended up in this situation.”

Velleman resigned from the Labour Party in April 2025 after previously being active in the Jewish Labour Movement and working for the Community Union.

Next Steps in the Case

Sentencing has been delayed until February 10 at the same court. Meanwhile, Velleman has been released on conditional bail, banned from being around anyone under 18.