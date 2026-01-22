Former doctor Nathaniel John Spencer, 38, has appeared in court charged with a staggering 45 sexual offences. The offences involve both children and adults.
Harrowing Allegations Detailed
Staffordshire Police revealed the charges include:
- 15 counts of sexual assault
- 17 counts of assault by penetration
- 9 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
- 3 counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration
- 1 count of attempted assault by penetration
The allegations cover 22 child victims at the time of the offences and 16 adult victims.
Investigation Spans Two Hospitals
The charges come after a complex probe by the Public Protection Unit into sexual offences at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.
Next Court Date Set
Spencer appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (Tuesday, 20 January). He is due to face Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 20 February.