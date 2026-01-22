Former doctor Nathaniel John Spencer, 38, has appeared in court charged with a staggering 45 sexual offences. The offences involve both children and adults.

Harrowing Allegations Detailed

Staffordshire Police revealed the charges include:

15 counts of sexual assault

17 counts of assault by penetration

9 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

3 counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

1 count of attempted assault by penetration

The allegations cover 22 child victims at the time of the offences and 16 adult victims.

Investigation Spans Two Hospitals

The charges come after a complex probe by the Public Protection Unit into sexual offences at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Next Court Date Set

Spencer appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (Tuesday, 20 January). He is due to face Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 20 February.