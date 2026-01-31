Watch Live

SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife

  • Updated: 03:32
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Alexander Cameron, 88, the former headteacher at Ovenstone School in Pittenweem, has been convicted of assaulting children in his care during the 1980s and 1990s. The school, which shut down in 1998, was where the horrific offences took place.

The guilty verdict was delivered today, Friday, 30 January 2026, at Dundee Sheriff Court. Cameron now faces sentencing on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Shock Abuse at Ovenstone School

The elderly ex-headteacher abused multiple vulnerable children who lived at the school. These victims trusted Cameron, who was meant to protect them, but instead betrayed that trust with cruel assaults.

Police Praise Victims and Investigators

“This was a large-scale investigation which spanned a significant period of time at Ovenstone School. I hope this conviction brings some form of comfort and closure to the victims,” said Detective Sergeant Sally de Boer.

“Alexander Cameron committed crimes against vulnerable children who were in his care. His behaviour was abhorrent and he will now face the consequences of his actions. I want to thank the victims for their bravery in speaking out and the officers who worked tirelessly to bring Cameron to justice.”

Police Urge Reporting of Abuse

Police Scotland vows to investigate all abuse allegations, no matter how long ago or where they happened. Anyone with concerns or experiences of abuse is urged to come forward.

Authorities continue to work closely with partner agencies to support victims and bring offenders like Cameron to justice.

Recommended for you

623269739_1477165581077454_6837811236024881222_n
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 11.39.45
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 10.12.16
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
622797422_1476726404454705_8510887945891786984_n
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison

Must READ

TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol
LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid

More For You

TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl

More From UK News in Pictures

RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting

More From UKNIP

BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
error: Content is protected !!