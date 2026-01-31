Alexander Cameron, 88, the former headteacher at Ovenstone School in Pittenweem, has been convicted of assaulting children in his care during the 1980s and 1990s. The school, which shut down in 1998, was where the horrific offences took place.

The guilty verdict was delivered today, Friday, 30 January 2026, at Dundee Sheriff Court. Cameron now faces sentencing on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Shock Abuse at Ovenstone School

The elderly ex-headteacher abused multiple vulnerable children who lived at the school. These victims trusted Cameron, who was meant to protect them, but instead betrayed that trust with cruel assaults.

Police Praise Victims and Investigators

“This was a large-scale investigation which spanned a significant period of time at Ovenstone School. I hope this conviction brings some form of comfort and closure to the victims,” said Detective Sergeant Sally de Boer. “Alexander Cameron committed crimes against vulnerable children who were in his care. His behaviour was abhorrent and he will now face the consequences of his actions. I want to thank the victims for their bravery in speaking out and the officers who worked tirelessly to bring Cameron to justice.”

Police Urge Reporting of Abuse

Police Scotland vows to investigate all abuse allegations, no matter how long ago or where they happened. Anyone with concerns or experiences of abuse is urged to come forward.

Authorities continue to work closely with partner agencies to support victims and bring offenders like Cameron to justice.