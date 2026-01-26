Watch Live

FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours

  • Updated: 12:33
  • , 26 January 2026

Suella Braverman, former Conservative Home Secretary, has shocked Westminster by defecting to Reform UK. The right-wing politician declared, “It feels like I have come home” at a swanky London event hosted by none other than Nigel Farage.

The announcement came today at a Veterans for Reform gathering, where Farage proudly unveiled Braverman as the latest high-profile Tory to jump ship.

Another Blow for the Tories

Braverman’s defection follows hot on the heels of Robert Jenrick, her ex-deputy at the Home Office, who also switched allegiance to Reform UK just a week ago.

She confirmed she will continue to represent her Havant and Waterlooville seat in Hampshire under her new party’s banner, rejecting calls to trigger a by-election.

Long-Running Rumours Finally Confirmed

For months, whispers circulated about Braverman’s political loyalties. Last year, she sparked speculation by appearing alongside Reform UK’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, at a press conference advocating for an electoral pact between the two parties.

In a twist, Braverman’s husband, Rael, left Reform earlier this year after the party publicly criticised her government record — highlighting tensions within their camp.

The Changing Face of UK Politics

Braverman’s exit signposts growing unrest on the Tory right. With key figures defecting, the Conservative Party risks being left with a shrinking core. Jabs from the public are already flying, with one commenter noting, “At this rate, there will only be Kemi Badenoch left in the Conservative Party! Talk about ‘Billy no mates’ 😂”

Her arrival gives Reform UK another clear boost ahead of the next general election, injecting fresh star power into Farage’s insurgent party.

Suella Braverman unveiled by Nigel Farage at a Veterans for Reform event in London today.

