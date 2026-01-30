Watch Live

PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls

  03:15
  30 January 2026

A former learning mentor has been locked up for eight years after sexually abusing five vulnerable teenage girls he was meant to support at school.

Abuse at Prestigious London School

Emem Udaw, 51, preyed on his victims between 2002 and 2005 while working at Holland Park School in Kensington, west London. He touched the girls in intimate areas, forced one girl to touch him, and kissed another. The youngest victim was just 13 at the time.

Trusted Mentor Betrayed Victims

The girls trusted Udaw to help them through tough times, but he exploited their vulnerability instead. After a trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Udaw was found guilty on 14 counts of indecent assault involving 47 separate incidents.

Judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh slammed Udaw’s actions as “predatory” and a “flagrant, gross breach of trust,” targeting girls struggling with personal and school problems.

Udaw was sentenced to eight years in prison, placed on the sex offenders register for life, and given a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.

