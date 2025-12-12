Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer

Former London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe has been rewarded with a life peerage by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The PM hailed Roe’s “distinguished record of public service” in the nomination announcement.

From Army Officer to Fire Brigade Top Brass

Andy Roe joined the London Fire Brigade in 2002, climbing through every rank before becoming commissioner in 2020. Before firefighting, he served as an officer in the British Army and worked with young refugees in London, demonstrating his commitment to public service.

Leadership Amid Crisis and Reform

Starmer praised Roe’s leadership during the pandemic and the wide-reaching reforms following the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Under his guidance, the London Fire Brigade was named the most improved fire service in the UK after the 2024 statutory inspection.

Roe was incident commander at the horrific Grenfell Tower fire, famously ditching the controversial “stay put” advice. As the first commissioner appointed after the tragedy, he urged Londoners in thousands of high-rise blocks to trust firefighter guidance despite lingering fears.

Retirement to National Building Safety

Roe retired earlier this year after 23 years of service. He now chairs the national Building Safety Regulator and holds advisory roles with Transport for London and GB Boxing.

