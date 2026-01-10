Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault

Former Met cadet leader exposed

Grant Fulker, 32, was booted from the Met in 2024 after an investigation into his conduct. Today (January 9), Southwark crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court found him guilty of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault, London Now reports.

Abuse of trust at Heathrow hotel

Fulker exploited his role as a cadet leader to commit offences on a boy between February 12 and 13, 2024, in a Heathrow hotel. He pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in public office for sending sexualised WhatsApp messages to the victim and another teen while still in his role.

Swift arrest, dismissal and ban

Fulker was arrested in February 2024 and charged shortly after.

He was dismissed without notice from the Met in March 2024 after signalling guilty pleas.

Placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, Fulker is banned from all UK police roles and related bodies.

Sentencing is set for February 27.

Met vows to protect cadets

“The actions of former PC Fulker were despicable,” said Commander Pete Stevens. “He abused his position of trust as a cadet leader to take advantage of these boys in the most appalling way.”

“I am extremely grateful to the boys for coming forward so we could launch an immediate investigation. This led to Fulker’s swift arrest, charge, and dismissal just a month later.”

The Met recently restructured its volunteer cadet programme, tightening age ranges and activities. All London cadet units have now been inspected to ensure strict safeguarding and policies are fully enforced.