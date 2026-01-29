A former north London nursery worker, Vincent Chan, 45, has confessed to 30 additional sexual offences amid one of the Met Police’s most complex child abuse investigations ever.

Vincent Chan’s Guilty Pleas Uncovered Shocking Scale of Abuse

On Thursday, 29 January, Chan appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to a staggering 30 charges. These include:

12 counts of taking and making indecent images of children

1 count of sexual assault

11 counts of voyeurism

6 counts of outraging public decency

The offences involve 16 victims, with 10 children at the time of the abuse. Some victims remain unidentified due to the investigation’s complexity.

Chan had already pleaded guilty to 26 related child sexual offences back in December 2025. He now faces sentencing for all charges at Wood Green Crown Court on 12 February.

Detective Superintendent Slams ‘Dangerous Predator’ Vincent Chan

“Vincent Chan is a dangerous and predatory individual, and the scale of his abhorrent offending is shocking,” said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, lead investigator.

“He sought out positions of trust involving young girls, abusing that trust over many years. He’s a danger to all girls and women.”

Basford thanked the community for cooperating and confirmed close work with the NSPCC to support victims and families affected by Chan’s crimes.

The Sick Details Behind Chan’s Crimes

Chan’s nightmare began unravelling after his arrest in June 2024, when Met officers seized 69 devices linked to him, revealing hundreds of indecent images and videos.

Before working at a West Hampstead nursery, Chan spent a decade at another North London educational setting from 2007-2017 where he secretly filmed children using hidden cameras and recorded himself committing sexual acts.

Further horrifying evidence showed Chan placing covert cameras in his home to film people undressing and recording himself sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in Finchley.

Already in custody, Chan was charged with 15 additional child sexual offences in January and another 15 counts on 29 January. He remains behind bars.

How To Get Help or Report Information

If you have concerns or information relating to Vincent Chan’s crimes, contact Met Police at [email protected] or call 101 quoting CAD3697/1DEC.

Victims and families can seek support from the NSPCC via their dedicated helpline on 0800 028 0828 (8am-8pm weekdays, 9am-6pm weekends). The NSPCC provides expert assistance and a confidential way to report concerns.

Children and young people can also reach out to Childline 24/7 for free, confidential support at 0800 1111 or online.