Ex-Police Officer Faces Gross Misconduct for Drink-Driving Scandal

A former Wiltshire police officer who admitted to drink driving would have been sacked on the spot if he hadn’t quit first, a misconduct hearing has ruled.

Drink Driving Drama Rocks Wiltshire Police

Ex-PC Ted Andrews, who resigned days before the hearing, was caught driving under the influence after a minor crash in Swindon on September 20, 2025. The serious breach of conduct was hammered home at an accelerated hearing on January 5, chaired by Director of People Iain Gibson.

Andrews admitted guilt in Oxford Magistrates’ Court back in November, receiving a 16-month driving ban and a £250 fine. Now, the panel confirmed his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Dismissal Without Notice Confirmed

The chair ruled that Andrews would have faced instant dismissal if he hadn’t resigned first. “Policing is a privilege,” Gibson said. “His drink driving lets down everyone committed to protecting our communities.”

“Drink driving can have devastating impacts on individuals, other road users, and the community at large. For an officer to be caught over the limit is totally inexcusable,” Gibson added.

Public Trust on the Line

Gibson stressed that public confidence in the police is vital. “His actions threaten to undo the hard work of the vast majority who strive to keep roads safe. He is now barred from policing,” he confirmed.

Under the Police Conduct Regulations 2020, Andrews has 10 working days to appeal the verdict.