VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge

  • Updated: 23:12
  • , 8 January 2026
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge

Disgraced former Premier League referee David Coote faces a devastating Category A charge over a 2020 incident. The 43-year-old, axed last December after explosive Klopp rants, is due at Nottingham MagistratesCourt this Thursday.

Category A Child Abuse Charge Rocks Former Ref

Nottinghamshire Police hit Coote with a charge for “making” an indecent video of a child, dated 2 January 2020. Category A is the harshest classification under UK law, covering the worst types of child abuse imagery.

Officers uncovered the video in February 2025. Coote has been on conditional bail since his charge on 12 August, awaiting his first court appearance on 11 September.

From Premier League Whistle to Scandal and Suspension

Coote’s fall from grace is staggering. Sacked by the PGMOL in December 2024, the fallout came after a leaked video showed him dropping vile insults about Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp. He called Klopp a “c***” and branded the Reds “s***” during a 2020 tirade recorded amid the pandemic.

“My God, German c***, fuck me… I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s fucking arrogant,” Coote ranted.

PGMOL branded his behaviour a “serious breach of employment” and fired him with immediate effect. Despite the sacking, Coote was given the right to appeal.

Football Authorities and UEFA Clamp Down Hard

The Football Association slapped Coote with an eight-week ban for aggravated misconduct, citing his offensive comments about Klopp’s nationality. He accepted the charge, calling his remarks “crass and inappropriate” while expressing “deep remorse.”

UEFA also banned him from European matches until June 2026 after a scandalous video emerged showing Coote allegedly snorting a white powder at Euro 2024 while acting as assistant VAR.

UEFA slammed Coote for bringing “the sport of football… into disrepute,” effectively ending his elite refereeing career.

Personal Struggles Behind the Curtain

In a rare January 2025 interview, Coote opened up about his battle with his sexuality and mental health. He admitted drug use was a crutch as he struggled with being gay in the harsh football world.

“I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well, a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being,” Coote said.

The tragedy of losing his mother in 2023 and dealing with his uncle’s motor neurone disease compounded his woes. The pressure ramped up with VAR’s arrival, which demanded more officials per match.

Career Highlights Now Overshadowed

Coote began refereeing at just 16 and rose through the ranks to officiate over 100 Premier League matches, including the 2023 Carabao Cup final. He was a proud Notts County fan and refereed his final Premier League game just days before his scandal erupted.

Apologies and an Uncertain Future

Back in January 2025, Coote apologised for his actions, calling it “one of the most difficult periods of my life” and asking fans to see those moments as private struggles, not who he is today.

His spokesperson declined comment on the new charges, but the football world now watches as he faces potentially life-altering legal consequences. With Category A charges carrying heavy prison sentences, Coote’s future looks bleak.

Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
LIFE SENTANCE Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
