Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton

A former soldier from Hull has been locked up for seven years after being found guilty of raping a woman in Nuneaton.

Horrific Assault at Victim’s Home

In March 2023, Daniel Black, 37, spent an evening with the victim before taking her to her home, where he brutally raped and sexually assaulted her. The victim bravely reported the attack to Warwickshire Police, leading to Black’s immediate arrest.

Denied Offences But Found Guilty

Black, who was medically discharged from the Armed Forces during the investigation, denied all charges. However, after thorough police enquiries, he was charged with rape and assault by penetration of a female over 13. The case went to trial in September, where a jury unanimously found him guilty on both counts.

Sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court

On 12 December, Black appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and was sentenced to seven years for rape and four years for assault – to run concurrently. He will remain on the sex offender register indefinitely and has been slapped with an indefinite restraining order, barring him from contacting his victim ever again.