FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

  • Updated: 16:34
  • , 28 January 2026

 

Ross Davidson, former frontman of iconic 80s band Spandau Ballet, has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting and attempting to rape another.

West End Star’s Dark Side Uncovered

Davidson, 37, also known by his stage name Ross Wild, gained fame for starring in the West End musical We Will Rock You and stepping in as Spandau Ballet’s lead vocalist in 2018. But behind the charm and spotlight, a sinister truth emerged at Wood Green Crown Court.

Jurors heard how the Aberdeen-born singer, actor, and aspiring songwriter believed he was entitled to “sex on demand,” leading to attacks against two women over a five-year period.

Graphic Details Emerge in Court

Davidson faced charges for the 2015 rape of a woman in London and the attempted rape and sexual assault of another woman in Thailand in 2019. He denied all allegations, claiming the encounters were consensual.

However, jurors found him guilty on all counts after 11 hours of deliberations.

One victim recounted waking up helpless and terrified as Davidson assaulted her in his bed. He had even forced her into a sex collar and wrist cuffs without consent, leaving her in shock.

Another woman told the court how she woke in a Thailand hotel to Davidson trying to have sex without permission or protection. Despite having consensual sex the previous night, she managed to stop him from raping her. Disturbingly, Davidson secretly filmed her asleep without consent – a video later found on his phone.

Sex Symbol or Predator?

Prosecutor Richard Hearnden described Davidson as “a bit of a sex symbol” – handsome, charismatic, and talented. But he warned his charming exterior masked a darker, predatory nature. “He expects to get sex on demand,” Hearnden said, “and will use rape and assault when denied.”

Davidson admitted to voyeurism, confessing he filmed for his own gratification, but denied assault.

The Spandau Ballet star, who replaced original frontman Tony Hadley in 2018 before quitting less than a year later, remains behind bars and missed court due to illness. A sentencing date is expected in early February.

Police Praise Victims’ Courage

Detective Constable Kamila Kedadrova hailed the victims’ bravery and the dedication of officers involved. “Davidson is a prolific offender who carried out cowardly, opportunistic assaults,” she said. “We are committed to securing justice for all victims, no matter when the offences occurred.”

The disturbing case sheds light on the hidden dangers behind celebrity glamour and sends a strong message that no one is above the law.

