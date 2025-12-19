Gross Misconduct Over Assault Conviction

A former Special Constable in Northamptonshire would have been dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing. The disciplinary panel met at Northamptonshire Police HQ on December 12, 2025, chaired by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet.

Assault Charges Lead to Community Order

Daryl Day, previously serving as Special Constable S3130, was found to have breached professional standards. Back in May 2025, he was convicted of assault by beating at Leicester Magistrates Court. His sentence, handed down in June, included a community order with a rehabilitation requirement, 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £650 in prosecution costs, and a £114 victim surcharge.

Resigned But Found Guilty of Discreditable Conduct

Day resigned from Northamptonshire Police in October 2025 and skipped the hearing, though he had admitted the allegations in writing. The Chief Constable ruled the case as gross misconduct. Had Day still been on the force, he would have been fired.

“I consider the conduct to be utterly appalling. Men who are violent towards women have no place in policing and no place in the organisation that I serve. They should always face the full extent of the law.” — Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet

Barred from Returning to Policing

Following the hearing, the former Special Constable was officially placed on the Barred List, banning him from future police service.