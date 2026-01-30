Azzeddine Mahmoudi, a former maths teacher, has been locked up for two and a half years after stabbing multiple people in Southampton last August.

Knife Attack Sparks Horror Near Supermarket

Just after 12:45pm on a Sunday in Bevois Valley Road, Mahmoudi launched a terrifying attack near a local supermarket. Panic spread as shoppers scrambled for safety.

Two men suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the rampage. The first victim was slashed on the head and arm, while the second, who tried to help, got hurt on his hand. Mahmoudi also tried to assault five other people.

Brave Public Step In to Stop the Chaos

Armed with a long kitchen knife, the 46-year-old ran wildly through the area. Several members of the public courageously contained him, guiding him away from crowded spots to prevent further harm.

Mental Health and Guilty Plea

At Southampton Crown Court on January 29, it emerged that Mahmoudi holds an aerospace degree but has battled mental health issues for years. Living on Cobbett Road, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding, one count of affray, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Justice was served with a 30-month jail term for the dangerous knife attack.