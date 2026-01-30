Watch Live

STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton

  • Updated: 03:21
  • , 30 January 2026

Azzeddine Mahmoudi, a former maths teacher, has been locked up for two and a half years after stabbing multiple people in Southampton last August.

Knife Attack Sparks Horror Near Supermarket

Just after 12:45pm on a Sunday in Bevois Valley Road, Mahmoudi launched a terrifying attack near a local supermarket. Panic spread as shoppers scrambled for safety.

Two men suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the rampage. The first victim was slashed on the head and arm, while the second, who tried to help, got hurt on his hand. Mahmoudi also tried to assault five other people.

Brave Public Step In to Stop the Chaos

Armed with a long kitchen knife, the 46-year-old ran wildly through the area. Several members of the public courageously contained him, guiding him away from crowded spots to prevent further harm.

Mental Health and Guilty Plea

At Southampton Crown Court on January 29, it emerged that Mahmoudi holds an aerospace degree but has battled mental health issues for years. Living on Cobbett Road, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding, one count of affray, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Justice was served with a 30-month jail term for the dangerous knife attack.

Recommended for you

Speeding ambulance, London
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 02.36.44
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 02.22.50
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
G_slnujW0AAD4AH
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out

Must READ

MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal

More For You

Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court

More From UK News in Pictures

HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks
JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street
TEEN GIRL Tragedy at Roedean: 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Elite Brighton School

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree

More From UKNIP

DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown
FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
error: Content is protected !!