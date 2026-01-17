Watch Live

JEALOUS RAMPAGE Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!

  • Updated: 17:34
  • , 17 January 2026
Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!

 

Jealous rampage caught on knife edge

Jerome Gibson jailed after brutal attack forced his ex and her baby to flee onto a roof. The 23-year-old smashed down the door of the woman’s new Langwith Junction home with a shovel, then grabbed a kitchen knife inside.

Relentless abuse behind terrifying raid

The victim told Nottingham Crown Court Gibson controlled her every move during their relationship. He assaulted her, dictated her clothing, and bombarded her with sexually abusive messages.

Roof-top escape and shocking violence

On 8 May 2024, Gibson broke into the address, fighting the woman’s friend upstairs. The pair fled onto an extension roof clutching the baby. Her friend jumped down to get help while Gibson fled, ditching the knife in the garden.

Additional offences surface

  • Charged with controlling behaviour, criminal damage and threatening with a bladed weapon.
  • Admitted criminal damage and knife threats.
  • Also pleaded guilty to badly injuring a police officer in a separate incident on 3 June 2025 by shoulder barging him to escape.

Gibson, with no fixed address, appeared in Nottingham Crown Court on 5 January. He was jailed for three years and eight months for his crimes.

