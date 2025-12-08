Former Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley, 59, is in hot water. He must wait two years before facing trial over allegations he lied about his military past.

False Navy Service and Falklands War Fib

Adderley reportedly claimed he was a Royal Navy lieutenant commander and a Falklands War veteran—both of which are untrue. These bold fabrications helped boost his profile when applying for police roles.

Dodgy Credentials Under the Spotlight

It’s not just his military record under question. Adderley allegedly padded his CV with fake educational qualifications too, further muddying the truth about his background.

“He is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer while applying to work for the police.”

The scandal has rocked Northamptonshire Police and raises serious questions about vetting procedures for senior officers.