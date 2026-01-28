Watch Live

JOB NEARS Ex-Trainee Officer Sacked for Refusing Transgender Pronouns

A former trainee prison custody officer claims he was unfairly fired after refusing to use a transgender inmate’s chosen pronouns. David Toshack, 51, from Fife, was just days from completing his training with private security firm GeoAmey at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, set to earn around £24,000 a year.

Christian Beliefs Clash with Prison Policies

During training, Toshack was told staff must use prisoners’ preferred pronouns, including “she” and “her” for a prisoner born male. Toshack cited his Christian faith and biology as reasons he could not comply, but said he was happy to use the inmate’s chosen name. After a meeting, GeoAmey ruled his refusal amounted to unequal treatment and dismissed him on 7 January last year.

Shock and Embarrassment as Job Nears

Toshack told the tribunal he was “shocked and embarrassed” to lose his job so close to qualifying. The hearing also revealed his social media was reviewed, showing he used “industrial language” and dark humour, but denied targeting anyone due to identity. Despite backing from the Free Speech Union, his appeal failed.

GeoAmey Stands Firm Amid Ongoing Tribunal

GeoAmey says it will present its evidence at the tribunal but declined further comment while the case continues.

Should personal beliefs ever trump workplace equality policies in custody roles? Or must equality always come first when dealing with prisoners? The debate rages on.

