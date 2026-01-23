Watch Live

KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims

  Updated: 04:41
  23 January 2026

Danny Cahalane, 38, died after sulphuric acid was thrown over him in a savage attack linked to unpaid drug debts of over £120,000. The horrific assault took place at a Plymouth home and has now sparked a high-stakes trial involving 10 defendants, six of whom hail from London.

From Kidnap Plot to Fatal Acid Attack

The father-of-two, originally from Plymouth, was attacked at his Lipson Road address on February 21 last year. He spent ten weeks in hospital before succumbing to his injuries on May 3.

Prosecutor Jo Martin KC revealed the acid attack was ordered by a powerful drug dealer known as Ryan “Frost” Kennedy. Kennedy, operating internationally between Thailand, Spain, and Dubai, reportedly fumed over Danny’s mounting debt and failure to repay.

“Danny owed Frost around £120,000, and Frost was not happy about that,” said Ms Martin. “Danny was clearly not capable of finding the money and kept stalling, making excuses.”

The court heard Kennedy first attempted to kidnap Danny in January 2025 before instructing the violent acid assault weeks later.

Brutal Messages Show Rising Threats

Texts from Danny’s phone paint a chilling picture of intimidation and threats. Kennedy raged: “You’re gonna die… You done me £80K… I’m gonna give them an extra 40k to come and take your eyes out of your head.”

Danny’s desperate reply: “I got my little girl, my man is sorting tomorrow.”

Minutes after a failed kidnapping attempt, Kennedy warned from Dubai: “Close call? Mate, I’m telling you they’re gonna burn Gaffes down and you’re gonna die.”

Gangs, Drugs & Murder Charges

Ten defendants face trial, including seven accused of murder or manslaughter. Most come from London areas such as Neasden, Tottenham, Edmonton, Barking, and Camden. Two are from Plymouth.

  • Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 23, Neasden
  • Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole, 23
  • Israel Augustus, 26, Tottenham
  • Isanah Sungum, 22, Edmonton
  • Brian Kalemba, 23, Barking
  • Paris Wilson, 35, Plymouth
  • Jude Hill, 43, Plymouth

Five face charges related to an attempted kidnapping in January 2025 and attempted grievous bodily harm. Nine defendants are also charged with involvement in a criminal gang linked to drug supply and debt enforcement.

Ms Martin concluded: “There can be no doubt Danny Cahalane was murdered to enforce drug debts and to teach a significant lesson for disrespect.”

