DARK PAST Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault

  • Updated: 06:50
  • , 19 December 2025
Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault

Jonathan Marshall, 75, a former Woking schoolteacher with a dark past, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a third pupil. Previously convicted for abusing two children, Marshall—who changed his name from John Lillis in 2017—targeted a boy aged 8 to 10 during the late 1980s.

Terrifying Abuse Uncovered

The victim suffered “horrendous and repeated sexual abuse” spanning several years, with most attacks happening near the child’s school church. In one horrifying incident, Marshall and a now-deceased accomplice took the boy to a deserted property to carry out their crimes. The youngster recalled the “intense panic” of facing two predators at once, powerless to fight back.

Prosecutor Condemns Marshall’s Crimes as Victim Finally Gets Justice

“Marshall is an appalling sexual predator who subjected the young victim to horrendous and repeated sexual abuse,” said Catherine Wear, Senior Crown Prosecutor. “Marshall abused his position of trust and threatened the child, saying no one would believe ‘just a little boy.’ The victim’s bravery in speaking out has now led to justice.”

Marshall was convicted on 13 historic sexual abuse charges at Kingston Crown Court. Sentencing is yet to be scheduled.

