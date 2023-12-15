Expand Your Recycling Reach with West Sussex County Council’s ‘Book to Recycle’ Program

West Sussex County Council’s popular ‘Book to Recycle’ program, enabling residents to schedule visits to Recycling Centres, is set to expand its reach. Already a hit in Bognor Regis, Crawley, Horsham, Littlehampton, Shoreham-By-Sea, and Worthing, this convenient booking system will soon be available at five additional locations.

Starting next February, residents can also book their recycling visits at the Billingshurst, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Midhurst, and Chichester Recycling Centres. Until this expansion takes effect, these sites remain accessible for recycling without the need for prior booking.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “There are a number of advantages to the Book to Recycle scheme.

“Ensuring a steady flow of customers at our centres means residents have more time to select the correct recycling container and staff have more time to offer recycling advice and assistance. This means materials can often be diverted from residual waste to more efficient recycling routes.

“This not only helps us to increase recycling – one of our key targets in Our Council Plan – but will also save money by reducing disposal costs.

“An added benefit is that people can avoid the inconvenience of having to queue at peak times.”

Since the Book to Recycle scheme was introduced in 2021 over 1.8 million visits have been booked via the system.

A recent customer satisfaction survey found that 96 per cent of those asked thought the system was either ‘excellent’ or ‘good’. In addition, 98 per cent of customers strongly agreed or agreed that booking slots were available when they wanted them.

Deborah added: “We know the system works well and we have seen the improvements and benefits it has brought to the six sites currently running it.

“Booking a slot is quick and easy and can be done on a smartphone or computer on the same day you wish to visit, or up to 14 days in advance if you prefer. If people can’t get online, they can call our contact centre and we will book a slot for you.”