Experience Love and Laughter on the Return of ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ | Casting Open

Fans of heartwarming and hilarious reality television can rejoice as ITV1 and ITVX officially announce the return of the critically-acclaimed romance show, “My Mum, Your Dad,” set to grace screens once again in 2024. Casting is now open, inviting applicants to join this cross-generational love quest.

Produced by Lifted Entertainment, a part of ITV Studios, the smash-hit series captured the hearts of audiences in its debut season, making it ITV’s most significant new peak-time entertainment format. Hosted by the incomparable Davina McCall, the show garnered praise for its unique concept where grown-up kids nominate their single parents to embark on a journey to find love in a luxurious country retreat.

The series unfolds in the ‘Bunker,’ a surveillance room where the grown-up kids witness their parents navigating the complexities of later-life romance. Described as “heartwarming” and with “cross-generational appeal,” the debut series showcased touching moments and cringe-worthy dating moves, becoming a top-streamed program on ITVX.

In the upcoming season, viewers can expect new twists as the grown-up kids play an active role in deciding the fate of their parents’ romantic connections. The ‘Bunker’ promises more laughter, tears, and unexpected moments as the singles navigate the retreat in search of love.

Casting is officially underway, calling on grown-up kids to nominate their single parents for a chance at finding love in this unconventional reality dating experience. Applications can be submitted via http://www.itv.com/beontv.

Paul Mortimer, ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions, expressed his excitement, citing the unprecedented positive reaction to the first series. Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment, shared the joy in bringing back a show that resonated with viewers through its blend of heart, warmth, and laughs.

“My Mum, Your Dad” has not only captured the hearts of UK audiences but has also secured its place internationally. ITV Studios handles the global distribution of the format, having been commissioned in 10 territories worldwide, including the US, Sweden, Germany, France, New Zealand, and Australia, where it is returning for a second series.

As the casting doors swing open, the anticipation builds for another season filled with love, laughter, and unexpected connections on “My Mum, Your Dad.”