Explore London’s Busiest Tube Stations Virtually with Google Street View

London’s bustling Underground network is about to become more accessible than ever, as Transport for London (TfL) has announced plans to bring more than 30 of the capital’s busiest Tube stations to Google Street View. The initiative aims to help passengers better plan their journeys and navigate these key transportation hubs.

This ambitious project will utilize cameras capable of capturing 360-degree images, providing virtual access to stations such as Green Park, King’s Cross St Pancras, and Waterloo. Google is set to commence image collection within the stations in the coming weeks, with informative posters displayed at the stations to alert commuters to the photography activity.

Photography within the stations will be conducted by a small Google team between 10 am and 4 pm to avoid peak hours. They will employ a backpack camera for the task. Google’s proprietary blurring technology will then be applied to the imagery to automatically obscure identifiable faces before publication.

The virtual images are expected to be released gradually throughout 2024, offering passengers a comprehensive view of station layouts while planning their journeys. They will also be able to identify essential facilities like toilets and help points within the stations.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This exciting new project will give people the ability to plan their routes on the London Underground in the same way they would when walking and cycling across the city.”

Thomas Ableman, TfL’s director of innovation and strategy, emphasized that the project would boost passenger confidence in using the London Underground and help them plan efficient interchanges between lines.

Google Street View already covers almost every street in London, including a section of the Thames from Richmond to Woolwich. The addition of Tube station imagery will further enhance the service’s utility for both residents and visitors to the city.

This initiative follows TfL’s recent collaboration with Google to enhance Google Maps for cyclists, considering factors like traffic conditions and the availability of high-quality cycling infrastructure on different routes, ultimately improving the experience for cyclists in the capital.

The stations set to be featured on Google Street View include:

This new addition to Google Street View promises to offer both Londoners and tourists valuable insights into the heart of London’s underground transport network, making the city even more accessible and navigable.