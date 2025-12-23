Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia

An explosion followed by a raging fire has shaken the Silver Lake Healthcare Center, a nursing home about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania. The blast struck around 2:15 p.m on Tuesday, trapping residents inside and triggering a massive emergency response.

Chaos at Silver Lake Nursing Home

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the explosion at the 174-bed nursing facility. Ruth Miller, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), confirmed people remain trapped inside the burning building.

Gov Shapiro Issues Urgent Warning

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has been briefed on the unfolding crisis. Taking to X, the Governor said:

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Bristol community.”

Shapiro is in constant contact with local officials and first responders working at the scene.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Authorities haven’t yet released details on casualties or injuries as they focus on rescue and containment. The fire and explosion have left the community on edge, with rescue teams battling to save trapped residents and control the blaze.

This devastating incident at Silver Lake Healthcare Center marks one of the most serious emergencies in the area’s recent memory. We’ll keep you updated as more information emerges.