Watch Live

BREAKING

Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

  • Updated: 21:23
  • , 11 December 2025
Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

An explosion has rocked the Chemring Counter Measures facility near Salisbury, sparking a major emergency response. The blast reportedly happened around 5.30pm on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the sprawling site covering roughly 100 acres.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

More than 400 employees work at the site in Netton, which specialises in making advanced decoy flares to protect aircraft and ships from guided missile attacks. A significant number of fire, police, and ambulance crews were quickly dispatched after the explosion.

Wiltshire Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue, and South West Ambulance Service have been contacted but have yet to release an official statement on the ongoing incident.

Investigation Underway

Wiltshire Police confirmed they are leading the investigation into the cause of the blast, with support from the Health and Safety Executive. The company is the UK’s only manufacturer of cutting-edge expendable countermeasures, including infrared and radio frequency decoys used by military air and sea platforms.

More updates expected as the situation develops.

Recommended for you

Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
MANHUNT Hunt Underway After Woman Held At Knifepoint and Sexually Assaulted by Masked Gang
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
FESTIVAL THANK YOU M20 Chaos Incoming! Operation Brock Set to Snarl Christmas Getaways

BREAKING

Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
MASK MANDATE Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
STOKE UNREST Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots

Must READ

First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London

More For You

Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
Missing woman from Sittingbourne
FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne
Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
CLEAN SHEET Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records

More From UK News in Pictures

Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
JAIL PLOT Five Jailed Over Daring Chelmsford Prison Escape Plot

More From UKNIP

Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
STREET CHAOS Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
PRESSURE MOUNTS US-Ukraine Talks Heat Up as Trump Sets Christmas Deadline for Peace Deal