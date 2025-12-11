Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

An explosion has rocked the Chemring Counter Measures facility near Salisbury, sparking a major emergency response. The blast reportedly happened around 5.30pm on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the sprawling site covering roughly 100 acres.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

More than 400 employees work at the site in Netton, which specialises in making advanced decoy flares to protect aircraft and ships from guided missile attacks. A significant number of fire, police, and ambulance crews were quickly dispatched after the explosion.

Wiltshire Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue, and South West Ambulance Service have been contacted but have yet to release an official statement on the ongoing incident.

Investigation Underway

Wiltshire Police confirmed they are leading the investigation into the cause of the blast, with support from the Health and Safety Executive. The company is the UK’s only manufacturer of cutting-edge expendable countermeasures, including infrared and radio frequency decoys used by military air and sea platforms.

More updates expected as the situation develops.