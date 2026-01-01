Explosive New Year Horror at Swiss Ski Resort: 'Around 40 Dead' and 100 Injured in Bar Blaze

Deadly Blast Rocks Luxury Swiss Ski Resort

Chaos and tragedy struck the posh Alpine town of Crans-Montana just after midnight on New Year’s Eve. Around 1.30am local time (12.30am GMT), a terrifying explosion tore through the Constellation Bar, a hotspot for tourists ringing in 2026.

“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” confirmed Gaetan Lathion, police spokesman in the Wallis canton. “Several are injured, and several dead.”

The blast left a scene of horror, with imagery showing the building engulfed in flames and emergency crews scrambling to the site.

Mass Casualties and Emergency Response

Local reports suggest the death toll could be ‘in the dozens’. Swiss daily Blick quoted a doctor at the scene, while regional paper Le Nouvelliste mentioned “around 40 dead and 100 injured.”

A doctor from the Swiss air ambulance service revealed hospitals are overwhelmed dealing with numerous burn victims.

A witness described “countless” ambulances and several helicopters rushing to the blaze that sent revellers fleeing and screaming into the night.

Police have declared a major emergency response is underway, with a large force of firefighters, medics, and officers still at the scene.

What Caused the Blast?

The cause remains unconfirmed. Early speculation points to possible fireworks triggering the explosion amid the New Year party.

Authorities have imposed a no-fly zone and fully cordoned off the resort area while investigations continue.

Local Shock as Tragedy Unfolds

Residents described the night as one where “music and champagne were flowing freely” before the nightmare erupted. Sirens and helicopters filled the air, and the mood quickly shifted from celebration to shock and grief.

“The fire started around 1.30am in a bar called ‘Le Constellation,’” said police spokesman Lathion. “More than a hundred people were in the building; we are seeing many injured and many dead.”

Luxury Resort in Crisis

Crans-Montana is a renowned ski resort with 87 miles of mountain trails and a regular draw for British tourists. Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps and just 25 miles north of the Matterhorn, the town was gearing up to host the prestigious FIS World Cup at the end of the month.

A helpline has been set up for families searching for loved ones, and hospitals have urged the public to refrain from risky activities as they deal with an influx of burn victims.