Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

Police called to radical drama

On Thursday, 15 January, Met officers were rushed to Redcar Road, Romford, after reports raised serious concerns for a man’s welfare. At 2.22pm emergency services swung into action.

Bomb claims spark full response

Specialist officers and negotiators confronted the man, reportedly in his 50s, who was holed up inside a home claiming to have explosives. The London Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade also joined the tense operation.

Man arrested after hours-long stand-off

Around 5.40pm, the man finally emerged and was promptly arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and making or possessing explosive devices.

Search continues, no danger to public

Police confirmed no viable explosives were found during the search. They reassured the public there is no immediate threat, and enquiries are ongoing. Crucially, the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

A Met spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 15 January at 14:22hrs police were called following concern for the welfare of a man in Redcar Road, Romford.

“Specialist officers and negotiators attended the scene and engaged with the man in his 50s, who was inside a residential property and claiming to be in possession of explosives.

“The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended.”

“At around 17.40hrs the man exited the property and was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and making/possessing items to create explosives. He has been taken into custody where he remains.

“While a search of the property continues, no viable devices have been found and we are satisfied there is no immediate threat to the public. Enquiries continue.

“The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”