Watch Live

BREAKING

SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

  • Updated: 10:35
  • , 16 January 2026
Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

Police called to radical drama

On Thursday, 15 January, Met officers were rushed to Redcar Road, Romford, after reports raised serious concerns for a man’s welfare. At 2.22pm emergency services swung into action.

Bomb claims spark full response

Specialist officers and negotiators confronted the man, reportedly in his 50s, who was holed up inside a home claiming to have explosives. The London Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade also joined the tense operation.

 

Man arrested after hours-long stand-off

Around 5.40pm, the man finally emerged and was promptly arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and making or possessing explosive devices.

Search continues, no danger to public

Police confirmed no viable explosives were found during the search. They reassured the public there is no immediate threat, and enquiries are ongoing. Crucially, the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

A Met spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 15 January at 14:22hrs police were called following concern for the welfare of a man in Redcar Road, Romford.

 

“Specialist officers and negotiators attended the scene and engaged with the man in his 50s, who was inside a residential property and claiming to be in possession of explosives.

“The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended.”

“At around 17.40hrs the man exited the property and was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and making/possessing items to create explosives. He has been taken into custody where he remains.

“While a search of the property continues, no viable devices have been found and we are satisfied there is no immediate threat to the public. Enquiries continue.

“The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

 

 

Recommended for you

Police HOld Cells7 1
TRIO NICKED Three Nabbed After High-Speed Swindon Police Chase

BREAKING

Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights
AIR SPACED CLOSED Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights
Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today

Must READ

Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
EOD CALLED Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
POND SEARCH Police Search Nearby Pond for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
ESTRANGED HUSBAND Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
FATAL PUNCH Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
REPEAT OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

More For You

Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby

More From UK News in Pictures

12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
MIRACLE ON THE MOTORWAY 12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara
HATE CRIME Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara
Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent
POLICE CONCERNS Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent
Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
FARM FIND Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
TIKTOK GHOUL Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician
MANSLAUGHTER Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician
Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant
VIOLENT HISTORY Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
BEACH SHOCKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
FLASHER PROBE Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
REMAINS FOUND Human Remains Found in Gurney Slade: Police Launch Murder Investigation
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
Murder Probe Underway After Fatal Uxbridge Assault
KNIFE ATTACK Murder Probe Launched After Woman Stabbed to Death in Cheriton

More From UKNIP

Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow

BREAKING

Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
error: Content is protected !!