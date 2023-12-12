extensive search underway for missing mother of three gaynor lord in norwich

A large-scale search operation is underway for Gaynor Lord, a 55-year-old mother of three, who mysteriously disappeared after leaving her job at a city centre department store in Norwich. Her uncharacteristic disappearance has prompted a massive search effort, involving police divers and numerous other resources.

The Disappearance

Gaynor Lord, who worked as a retail assistant at Bullard Gin in Jarrold Department Store, was last seen leaving her workplace at around 2:45 pm on Friday, significantly earlier than her scheduled shift ending at 4 pm. Her usual route home remains untraveled, and her whereabouts since then have been unknown.

Discovery of Personal Belongings

In a worrying development, Ms. Lord’s coat was found in a river at Wensum Park, roughly a mile away from her workplace. Additional personal items, including her clothes, mobile phone, glasses, and two rings, were also discovered nearby. The park has been closed to the public since Saturday to facilitate a thorough search.

Police Efforts and Investigations

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold stated, “There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm, but given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water.” The police have been combing through CCTV footage to trace Ms Lord’s movements and have not ruled out any possibilities.

Diving and Search Operations

Expert divers, supported by fire crews and the coastguard, have been deployed to scour the nearby River Wensum, utilizing sonar equipment in their search. Additional methods, including drones and foot searches, are being used to uncover further clues. The police have stated there is no suspicion of third-party involvement at this stage.

Family and Community Impact

The sudden disappearance of Gaynor Lord, a married woman with three children, has left her family and the local community in a state of shock and distress. Her husband, a successful financial advisor, has refrained from public comment. Superintendent Hornigold has emphasized the distressing nature of this situation for the family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Ongoing Search and Appeal

The search for Gaynor Lord continues with increased urgency as police and rescue teams work tirelessly to find her. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that may aid in locating her. The situation remains grave, and the community is urged to come forward with any relevant information.

For any sightings or information, the public is urged to contact the Norwich Constabulary immediately, quoting the relevant reference number for Ms Lord’s case.