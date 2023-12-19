SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Extensive Search Underway for Missing Perth Woman Clare Marshall
Breaking

Extensive Search Underway for Missing Perth Woman Clare Marshall

by
written by 0 comment

A significant search operation is underway in Perth for Clare Marshall, a 64-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday. The search encompasses the area around Dundee Road and extends to Moncrieffe Island, a mile away, where Ms. Marshall is believed to have headed.

Specialist teams, including fire service rescue teams, have been deployed on the water, while mountain rescue teams have joined the efforts. The search also extends to the riverbanks on Moncrieffe Island.

Clare Marshall is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with shoulder-length grey hair. It is understood that she was wearing black clothing at the time of her disappearance in the early hours of Monday.

Inspector Kris McCall expressed concern for Ms. Marshall’s welfare, stating, “We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay. Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.”

The community has been urged to assist in the search by reporting any sightings or information that might lead to locating Ms. Marshall. The urgency of the search is heightened due to the unknown circumstances of her disappearance and the length of time she has been missing.

As the search continues, family, friends, and residents anxiously await any news regarding Clare Marshall’s whereabouts, hoping for her safe return.

Read Next

UK on High Alert for 80mph Gale-Force Winds: ‘Danger to Life’ Warning...

Kent catch! Anglers netted without licences

Steve Cooper Departs Nottingham Forest Amid Poor Run of Form

Met detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred...

Paedophile jailed following meticulous Police investigation in South Yorkshire

Survivor praised as assailant jailed for physical assaults and stalking

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

UK on High Alert for 80mph Gale-Force Winds: ‘Danger to Life’ Warning Issued
Kent catch! Anglers netted without licences
Steve Cooper Departs Nottingham Forest Amid Poor Run of Form

Latest Articles

UK on High Alert for 80mph Gale-Force Winds: ‘Danger to Life’ Warning Issued
Kent catch! Anglers netted without licences
Steve Cooper Departs Nottingham Forest Amid Poor Run of Form
Extensive Search Underway for Missing Perth Woman Clare Marshall

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.