Extensive Search Underway for Missing Perth Woman Clare Marshall

A significant search operation is underway in Perth for Clare Marshall, a 64-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday. The search encompasses the area around Dundee Road and extends to Moncrieffe Island, a mile away, where Ms. Marshall is believed to have headed.

Specialist teams, including fire service rescue teams, have been deployed on the water, while mountain rescue teams have joined the efforts. The search also extends to the riverbanks on Moncrieffe Island.

Clare Marshall is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with shoulder-length grey hair. It is understood that she was wearing black clothing at the time of her disappearance in the early hours of Monday.

Inspector Kris McCall expressed concern for Ms. Marshall’s welfare, stating, “We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive searches in the area of Dundee Road and the River Tay. Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, have been searching for Clare since we were alerted to her disappearance.”

The community has been urged to assist in the search by reporting any sightings or information that might lead to locating Ms. Marshall. The urgency of the search is heightened due to the unknown circumstances of her disappearance and the length of time she has been missing.

As the search continues, family, friends, and residents anxiously await any news regarding Clare Marshall’s whereabouts, hoping for her safe return.