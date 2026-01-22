Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel

  Updated: 16:55
  22 January 2026

A failed asylum seeker has been locked up for seven years after carrying out a savage rape in a taxpayer-funded Bournemouth hotel.

Chret Callender, 28, from Trinidad, turned up drunk and uninvited at the victim’s home. Ignoring her desperate pleas to stop, he forced himself on her in a chilling late-night attack.

The brave victim managed to record parts of the ordeal on her phone – crucial evidence that helped nail Callender in court.

Victim’s Own Phone Captures ‘Animalistic’ Attack

Jury members were played disturbing audio of the victim begging, “I have said no, please stop,” while Callender barked back, “shut up” and demanded “respect.”

After the horrific assault, the rapist had the nerve to apologise, admitting he had “f…ed up.”

The woman had been at Bournemouth Pleasure Gardens with friends earlier. Callender, also there, turned up hours later at her house, aggressive and unwelcome.

Heartbreaking Courtroom Testimony

“I told him I didn’t want him in. I was scared he’d be loud and cause trouble with my housemates.” “He told me to f*** off several times. I said, ‘I’m in my house, you can leave,’ but he wouldn’t.”

“I wrapped myself in a blanket, trying to sleep, but he wouldn’t let me. I started recording because I feared he’d shout.”

“I kept saying no, but he said, ‘I’ll be quick.’ He didn’t care I was crying.”

“He grabbed my wrist hard and hurt me. After it was over, I locked myself in the bathroom.”

“He kept apologising but I was in shock and couldn’t sleep.”

Judge Slams ‘Shocking, Animalistic’ Violence

At Bournemouth Crown Court, Judge Richard Fuller KC ripped into Callender’s twisted actions.

“Despite her repeated pleas, you forced yourself on her as she lay face down on her bed, pinning her down with your body weight.”

“You called her names and told her to shut up, showing a warped sense of entitlement.” “Your behaviour was base and shocking.

Your sentence may lead to deportation, but that’s for the Home Office to decide.”

Failed Asylum Claim & Impending Deportation

Callender arrived in the UK legally, claiming asylum over threats to his family in Trinidad. His claim was rejected in April 2025, with his appeal still pending.

He was living in the taxpayer-funded Britannia Hotel in Bournemouth during the appeal and at the time of the June 2025 attack.

Now he faces likely deportation under the government’s Early Removal Scheme for foreign offenders.

Victim’s Moving Statement: ‘My Life is Destroyed Forever’

“My life has been destroyed by what he did.”

“I suffer panic attacks, nightmares, paranoia, and don’t feel safe in my own home.”

“I thought I was safe, but he violated me in a horrific way.” “I’m terrified he could hurt someone else.”

Defence Pleads Remorse, Cites Family Shame

Callender’s lawyer, Mary Aspinall-Miles, claimed he was remorseful and that his family was “deeply ashamed.”

She said his asylum bid was based on threats back home but lacked evidence. She added that Callender would act differently if he could rewind that night.”

