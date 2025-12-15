Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal

A fake taxi driver has been locked up for 20 months after abducting and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman near a nightclub. Mahmoud Kalawizada, 32, from Syria, forced the victim on a terrifying journey from Stirling to Clackmannanshire, where he touched her inappropriately and demanded oral sex.

Unlicensed Driver’s Dark Deed

Kalawizada, who did not hold a taxi licence, picked up the woman near an official taxi rank in Stirling city centre. Instead of taking her to her requested destination, he stopped at several unnecessary locations before finally pulling into a loading bay. It was here the assault took place.

The court heard how Kalawizada touched the woman’s thigh and demanded a sex act during the “traumatic” ride. Despite his claims, given through an interpreter, that the woman had approached him asking for a lift after dinner with friends, the jury found him guilty in October at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Multiple Charges Land Him Behind Bars

Sexual assault

Abduction by offering taxi services without a licence

Stopping at locations not requested by the passenger

Using a car for hire without insurance

Kalawizada, now residing in North London, was swiftly sentenced after the chilling verdict. Police and court officials welcomed the conviction as justice for the victim and a warning to others impersonating licensed taxi drivers.