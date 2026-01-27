Drama hit at Birling Gap when two families and their dog found themselves stranded on the beach after a cliff collapse wrecked the access steps.

Cliff Fall Blocks Escape Route

HM Coastguard sprang into action after reports came in that the groups were trapped. Debris from the falling rocks had blocked the only way off the popular East Sussex spot, leaving the families and their pooch stuck.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received reports of two families stranded on a beach at Birling Gap after access steps were damaged by debris during a cliff fall.”

Rescue Mission Successfully Completed

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and safely winched all those stranded from the beach. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the nail-biting incident.

National Trust Issues Safety Warning

Following the cliff fall, the National Trust urged visitors to stay clear of the unstable cliffs, sharing a stark message on social media.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “If you are visiting, enjoy it while you can – but remember to stay well away from the base of the cliffs and keep an eye on the time.”

The notoriously unstable access steps at Birling Gap remain closed while safety checks are carried out.

Birling Gap’s Rocky Reputation

Part of the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs, Birling Gap is loved for its stunning views but is no stranger to cliff falls, especially after wet or unsettled weather.

Visitors are warned to check tide times.

Follow all safety advice.

Avoid walking near cliff bases.

Stay alert and stay safe if you’re heading to this breathtaking but risky coastline.