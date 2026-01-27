Watch Live

CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap

  • Updated: 07:01
  • , 28 January 2026

Drama hit at Birling Gap when two families and their dog found themselves stranded on the beach after a cliff collapse wrecked the access steps.

Cliff Fall Blocks Escape Route

HM Coastguard sprang into action after reports came in that the groups were trapped. Debris from the falling rocks had blocked the only way off the popular East Sussex spot, leaving the families and their pooch stuck.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received reports of two families stranded on a beach at Birling Gap after access steps were damaged by debris during a cliff fall.”

Rescue Mission Successfully Completed

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and safely winched all those stranded from the beach. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the nail-biting incident.

National Trust Issues Safety Warning

Following the cliff fall, the National Trust urged visitors to stay clear of the unstable cliffs, sharing a stark message on social media.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “If you are visiting, enjoy it while you can – but remember to stay well away from the base of the cliffs and keep an eye on the time.”

The notoriously unstable access steps at Birling Gap remain closed while safety checks are carried out.

Birling Gap’s Rocky Reputation

Part of the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs, Birling Gap is loved for its stunning views but is no stranger to cliff falls, especially after wet or unsettled weather.

  • Visitors are warned to check tide times.
  • Follow all safety advice.
  • Avoid walking near cliff bases.

Stay alert and stay safe if you’re heading to this breathtaking but risky coastline.

Recommended for you

WhatsApp Image 2026-01-27 at 15.43.15 (2)
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
Screenshot 2026-01-27 at 15.35.20
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
Screenshot 2026-01-27 at 16.15.21
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 06.06.56
POLICE RENEWS APPEAL New CCTV Images Released in Hunt for Missing Man in Boscastle

Must READ

Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash

More For You

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
GUN ATTACK Four Held After Coventry House Fire and Air Gun Attack
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
MURDER ARREST Man Charged With Murder of 24-Year-Old in Plymouth
CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
URGENT APPEAL Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Redhill
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
POLICE STAND OFF Armed Police Swarm Loughton Home in Drama-Like Arrest
TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree

More From UKNIP

DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
FIND KAYLEM Police Hunt Missing Teen Kaylem
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
error: Content is protected !!