Families gearing up for the Easter holiday getaway may encounter significant travel disruptions as over 600 Border Force guards at Heathrow Airport vote on potential strike action.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) announced that members based at Britain’s busiest airport will be balloted for strike action due to changes in rosters and shift patterns. The ballot will commence today and will continue until March 22.

If the strike is approved, it could commence as early as April 5, coinciding with the busy Easter period, causing substantial delays, particularly for families returning to the UK after the holiday weekend.

Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of PCSU, expressed solidarity among members at Heathrow opposing what she described as “draconian plans” imposed by authorities. She highlighted concerns about the impact on workers’ allowances and the imposition of exhausting new shifts.

Heathcote criticized the treatment of dedicated staff, emphasizing the union’s recent surge in membership.

This development follows criticism directed at Home Secretary James Cleverly, who faced accusations of attempting to bury critical reports by a sacked watchdog. Thirteen official reviews by David Neal, the former independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, revealed systemic failings in border security.

Neal’s reports exposed unmanned border posts, flaws in the Afghan humanitarian scheme, and inefficiencies in passport e-gates, undermining border protection efforts.

With the looming threat of a strike at Heathrow, travellers are advised to stay updated on developments and make alternative arrangements if necessary to mitigate potential disruptions during the Easter travel period.