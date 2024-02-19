The families of the victims tragically killed in the Nottingham triple stabbing by Valdo Calocane have been left “sickened” after discovering that officers on the scene shared details of their loved ones’ injuries via WhatsApp.

A message circulated by an officer on the encrypted platform reportedly described the horrific injuries sustained by Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, and Ian Coates during the fatal attack.

According to findings from a gross misconduct tribunal, another officer, PC Matthew Gell, shared the gruesome details with his wife and a friend on WhatsApp.

Reports suggest that PC Gell was part of a WhatsApp group where the details were shared, alongside operational information about the police response to the incident.

Speaking on behalf of all three bereaved families, Emma Webber, the mother of slain teenager Barnaby, expressed her disgust at the “needless voyeurism” displayed by the officers involved.

“What an abhorrent way to conduct an investigation,” Mrs Webber, 51, told the Daily Mail. “We cannot emphasize how painful this tragedy is for all our families, and to learn that there has been internal needless voyeurism of the vicious knife attacks on our loved ones is unforgivable.”

Former Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird condemned the officers’ behaviour as “absolutely shocking” and called for accountability, stating that individuals who engage in such actions do not deserve to hold positions in law enforcement.

Valdo Calocane, 32, committed the heinous crimes on June 13 last year, fatally stabbing university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, along with 65-year-old Ian Coates. He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was sent to Ashworth Secure Hospital in January.