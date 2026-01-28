Watch Live

FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match

  • Updated: 19:45
  • , 28 January 2026

Tragedy struck at Charlton Athletic’s game on Saturday, December 6, when longtime fan Norman ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker suddenly fell ill. The match against Portsmouth was halted in the 12th minute as supporters, first responders, and club staff rushed to his aid.

Sadly, Mr Barker passed away later in the hospital, leaving the Charlton community heartbroken.

Fans pay tribute to beloved local icon

Charlton Athletic honoured Norm on social media platform X, saying: “Family, friends and fellow supporters gathered at The Valley this morning to celebrate the life of Norman ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker. You’ll always be with us, Norm.”

The Valley’s fixture-list favourite

Norm was a well-known figure at Charlton matches for over 40 years, a fixture at both home and away games. Recognisable by his signature headphones, Charlton-branded “Davy Crockett” hat, and vest covered in football badges, he was a beloved part of the club’s atmosphere.

Honoured for over four decades of loyalty

  • Earlier in 2025, Norm was awarded the Colin Cameron Supporter of the Year by manager Nathan Jones.
  • His devotion also landed him a spot in Charlton’s 2020/21 season ticket campaign.

Charlton fans and the wider football community mourn the loss of a true superfan, forever woven into the club’s rich fabric.

