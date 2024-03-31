Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

The family of a missing man is appealing for information as concerns grow for his welfare. Tom, whose last name has not been disclosed, was last seen near Bluewater on Thursday afternoon, March 28th.

According to reports, Tom’s last confirmed sighting was at Bluewater around 4:30 pm on the aforementioned date. Since then, there has been no contact with him, and his phone has been switched off. His family and friends have expressed deep concern over his disappearance, particularly as it is entirely out of character for him.

screenshot 2024 03 31 at 12.49.07

Tom’s van was found at home, leading to speculation that he may have used public transport. He reportedly mentioned attending a poker night in Bean on the same evening, but this information has not been verified.

In light of Tom’s disappearance, his family has contacted the authorities, and the police are actively involved in the search. The crime reference number for the case is CAD No 6628, MPF-1211-24-0101-IR.

The family is urging anyone with information regarding Tom’s whereabouts or movements since Thursday afternoon to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial in locating him and ensuring his safe return home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police immediately on 101 using CAD No 6628,.