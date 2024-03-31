UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Home Breaking Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
screenshot 2024 03 31 at 12.44.35

The family of a missing man is appealing for information as concerns grow for his welfare. Tom, whose last name has not been disclosed, was last seen near Bluewater on Thursday afternoon, March 28th.

According to reports, Tom’s last confirmed sighting was at Bluewater around 4:30 pm on the aforementioned date. Since then, there has been no contact with him, and his phone has been switched off. His family and friends have expressed deep concern over his disappearance, particularly as it is entirely out of character for him.

screenshot 2024 03 31 at 12.49.07
screenshot 2024 03 31 at 12.49.07

Tom’s van was found at home, leading to speculation that he may have used public transport. He reportedly mentioned attending a poker night in Bean on the same evening, but this information has not been verified.

In light of Tom’s disappearance, his family has contacted the authorities, and the police are actively involved in the search. The crime reference number for the case is CAD No 6628, MPF-1211-24-0101-IR.

The family is urging anyone with information regarding Tom’s whereabouts or movements since Thursday afternoon to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial in locating him and ensuring his safe return home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police immediately on 101 using CAD No 6628,.

Post Views: 102

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase
Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter
Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women
Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay
Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick
More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

READ NEXT:

Indecent exposure offences next to golf club in Gillingham
Arrests Made in Sara Sharif’s Tragic Case as Trio Returns to the UK
Officers investigating two assaults in Canterbury have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
Clapham Rail Disaster: Former Firefighter Recounts Harrowing Experience 35 Years On
Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted for a violent assault
Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft
A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape
BreakingLONDON

Thousands Expected to Join National Bike Ride in Memory of Dave Myers

Parents of Nigel Farage’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Jailed for Running Drug Operation
Tragic News: Five-Year-Old Boy Found in Thames Pronounced Dead
Police appeal after another stabbing at a railway station has been carried out
Teenagers Found Guilty of Murder in Double Stabbing Case
Man’s Body Recovered from River Thames near Westminster Bridge
Serious Stabbing Incident Closes Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick
Breaking

Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton
Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters
Investigation Launched After Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Clapham Common Crash: Person Rushed to Hospital after Collision Between Cyclist and Car
Two Charged Following Firearms Incident in Bolton
Sir David Attenborough Returns with New BBC Series “Mammals”
Man Found Dead in Car Submerged in River Thames in Battersea
Emergency Services Respond to Person in Water Incident at Waterloo Bridge, London
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing Woman from Lewisham

Breaking

Operation Brock Implemented in Dover: Police Assist with Traffic Management

Five arrests have been made and people were stopped and searched after extra police officers were brought into Canterbury this week
Border Force Officials at Heathrow Airport to Stage Four-Day Strike in April
Man Arrested Over Death of Gogglebox Star George Gilbey
Two Prisoners at HMP Lewes ‘Fighting for Life’ as 15 Fall Unwell Following Reports of Poisoning
Met Office Issues Weather Warnings: Major Storm Threatens Britain
Officers investigating two assaults in a Maidstone nightclub have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford
Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March
National Lottery Results
London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology
David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate
Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham
Breaking

Third Person Charged in Enfield Murder Case

Breaking

Three People Rushed to Hospital After Violent Robbery in Chelsea Shop

Breaking

Teenager Charged with Attempted Murder after Man Stabbed in Fight on Train to Beckenham Junction

Breaking

Police lay charges in connection with alleged transphobic hate crime

RECOMMENDED

Fourth man charged with Hounslow Parkside Road murder
Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition in Romford and Woolwich
Holiday Chaos: Dover Queues Stretch as Storm Nelson Hampers Easter Getaways
Tragic Accident Claims Gogglebox Star George Gilbey’s Life: Fall From Warehouse Roof Leads to Fatal Outcome
Save Money on Chores: Expert Tips for Timing Your Tasks Right
Man Admits to Repainting 37 Postboxes Across Dartford
Breaking

How is technology advancing brain injury treatment?

Breaking

How to plan an epic motorhome road trip

Breaking

How can I improve my finance skills? 

Breaking

150 Tractors from Kent on Route to London: Farmers to Stage Tractor Rally in Central London

Breaking

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward Following Serious Collision in Walthamstow

Breaking

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash

Breaking

Driver airlifted after M2 London-Bound Collision

Breaking

Manor Park Hither Green Stabbing: Victim Identified as Zhe Weng

Breaking

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision traffic being turned for collision invesigation work near Sittingbourne

Breaking

More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

BreakingLONDON

Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

Breaking

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

Breaking

UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector

Breaking

Simon Harris Confirmed as Fine Gael’s Youngest Leader

Breaking

Police lay charges in connection with alleged transphobic hate crime

BreakingLONDON

Fourth man charged with Hounslow Parkside Road murder

Breaking

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition in Romford and Woolwich

Breaking

Holiday Chaos: Dover Queues Stretch as Storm Nelson Hampers Easter Getaways

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Residents in a Stink Over Serial Defecator

SUSSEX

South Coast’s Beloved Wave 105.2 Sails Off into the Sunset

SUSSEX

Boaters Witness Majestic Display of Dolphin Magic

SUSSEX

Three Vehicles Collision Near Steyning

SUSSEX

Police Reach Out to the Public Following Laptop Theft

SUSSEX

Six Slapped with Football Banning Orders After Violence at Football Matches

SUSSEX

Driver’s Loss of Control Sparks Head-On Collision

SUSSEX

Police probe after Teen Followed and Harassed in Chichester

SUSSEX

Child Airlifted To Hospital After Eastbourne Collision

Breaking

Man, Fatally Injured in North Tyneside Identified

Breaking

Public Assistance in Murder Investigation needed by Police

SUSSEX

A murder charge has been filed following the discovery of a deceased individual in Worthing

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know
Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill
Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.