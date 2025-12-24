Family Devastated as 'Bubbly, Loving' 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe

Tragic Death of Young Girl Sparks Police Investigation

Madison Richardson, 13, died in hospital on November 24 after emergency services rushed to a welfare concern at a Manchester home. Police quickly launched a full investigation into the heartbreaking case.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of harassment in connection with the case and has since been released on bail. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the probe remains ongoing.

Family Pay Emotional Tribute to ‘Bright Light’

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the sudden loss of our daughter, Maddie,” her family said. “Maddie was a bubbly, loving character who lit up every room with her jokes and infectious laugh.” “She was incredibly talented with a passion for art and had a heart of gold. Maddie fiercely protected her siblings and left a massive void in our lives.” “We’d also like to mention the charity YoungMinds, who support children’s mental health, a cause close to our hearts.”

Heartfelt Tributes from School and Friends

James Docherty, headteacher at Teenage Kicks in Failsworth where Madison studied, described her as “remarkably talented” and a natural beacon of kindness.

“Even when Maddie was having a rant, you knew she didn’t mean it. She made everyone feel special and brought warmth to pupils and staff alike. She will forever be part of our school family.”

Friends and loved ones have flooded social media with messages of love and support, sharing their grief and memories as the family prepares for a funeral on December 30.

Police Continue Full Inquiry as Family Mourns

Detective Inspector Andrew Day said: “Madison’s death is utterly heart-breaking. Her family face their first Christmas without her, and our thoughts are with them.”

“An arrest has been made regarding allegations of harassment before her death. While the individual has been bailed, inquiries remain active as we search for answers for her family.”

Family’s Final Goodbye

Madison’s mum Tessa posted emotional words on Facebook, saying: “Ohh baby girl, I’m finding it so hard without you, waiting for you to walk through the door and tell me it’s just a bad dream.”

Her dad Leon wrote: “Madison, you will always be my princess and angel. I love you so much. Rest free with the angels, my beautiful little girl.”

How You Can Help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log 2471 of November 24, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.