Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Oliver Davey in Barrow

The family of 20-year-old Oliver Davey have paid a touching tribute after his sudden death in Barrow.
Man Found Dead in Holker Street
Oliver was discovered deceased near Holker Street just before 1:45pm yesterday. Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
“A Presence That Can Never Be Replaced”
“Oliver was the most beautiful and loving boy and had a presence that can never be replaced,” his family said.
“This loss has left a space in our lives that words cannot fully describe. His memory will live on through the love we carry for him.”