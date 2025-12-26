Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning

Our hearts are shattered. Matthew Upham, our beloved family member, went missing on Christmas Morning and is now sadly confirmed lost. Matthew was deeply loved and will be missed forever.

Heroes Honoured: RNLI and Coastguard’s Tireless Search

We want to extend our deepest thanks to the emergency services who sprang into action — especially the RNLI and coastguard. Their dedication, professionalism, and relentless efforts during this grim time have been nothing short of heroic. We are incredibly grateful for their compassion and support.

Respect Our Family’s Privacy

As we grieve together, we ask everyone to respect our privacy. Your understanding, kindness, and condolences mean the world to us.

— Major H Upham