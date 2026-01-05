Watch Live

Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash

Tragic Collision on Kingsway

Alfie Moran, 16, died after being hit by a car while walking on Kingsway, Burnage, on Friday 2 January. He suffered serious injuries and later passed away in hospital.

Heartbroken Family Pay Tribute

Alfie’s mother shared a touching tribute: “My Alfie boy was always our special boy with the biggest heart. Everyone who knew him would always tell me that I had the best boy. He knew how very proud I was of him.”

She added, “He was the best friend to everyone, losing him has left our family broken. We had so much planned this year. He loved gaming and motorbikes and had already started saving up to buy his first bike. I will forever be lost without him.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

  • Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is continuing inquiries.
  • Officers urge anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward.
  • Witnesses should call 0161 856 4741, quoting log 2622 of 02/01/2026.
  • Information can also be shared anonymously via the police website’s report tool or LiveChat, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

