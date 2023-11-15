Family Mourns the Loss of Sharon Butler from Leigh-on-Sea

The family of a woman who tragically lost her life in Leigh-on-Sea has paid a heartfelt tribute, expressing their devastation and the profound impact her loss has had on their lives. Sharon Butler, 64, was found with serious injuries in the garden of a property on Whitehouse Meadows on Tuesday, November 7.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 9pm following reports of an assault. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Sharon sadly succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the scene.

In a statement, Sharon’s family conveyed their grief, saying, “Our world has been shattered by the loss of our loving daughter and sister. Our lives will never be the same without her. She will never be forgotten and will forever remain in our hearts.”

During this difficult time, the family has requested privacy as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

Kevin Shepherd, 54, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, has been charged with Sharon’s murder. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, January 5, 2024.